One Piece Unveils Vegapunk’s Last Request

Dr. Vegapunk entering into One Piece’s final saga has changed the game for Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates. Thanks to arriving on Future Island, the Straw Hats have learned quite a bit about Devil Fruit, Vegapunk, and the history of the Grand Line thanks to the mad scientist. While Vegapunk was in the crosshairs of the World Government, the brainy anime character was able to get a startling message out to the world at large. In the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, we learn the intricacies of Vegapunk’s plan and how his last request was directed, shockingly, at himself.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1123, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. As One Piece readers witnessed, Vegapunk’s message to the world revolved around the Void Century and the fact that the Grand Line was slowly but surely sinking beneath the sea. Now that the anime world has a ticking clock over their heads, the mad scientist has changed the game even after his death. In the recent chapter, readers are able to see Vegapunk leaving a message to himself, requesting that the Dr. accept his fate.

Vegapunk x Vegapunk

In order to make sure that the World Government wouldn’t discover his plan, Dr. Vegapunk wiped both his and fellow Vegapunks’ minds regarding the recording that revealed the secrets behind the Grand Line. Here’s the message Vegapunk left to himself, “Good morning gentlemen. You will find that without your memory, there is now a Void Fortnight, but it was done of your own volition. There are many surprises in story for you…lol. I will leave you with one piece of information. The World Government know about your research into the Void Century but rest assured that you’ve already put together the perfect countermeasure before you hurtle toward your glorious death.”

On top of this message, Vegapunk wants nothing more than for the Straw Hat Pirates to be the ones to discover the One Piece. Even with the mad scientist now dead, his legacy will continue far past his demise as the Straw Hats sail toward their grand finale.

Want to see how Dr. Vegapunk's death continues to affect the Grand Line?