Netflix’s One Piece: Mackenyu Slips New Season 2 Updates in Latest Live Chat

Mackenyu has been a part of quite a few live-action anime adaptations in his acting career. Before he took on the role of pirate hunter Roronoa Zoro in Netflix’s One Piece, he had significant roles in live-action movies such as Rurouni Kenshin, Fullmetal Alchemist, Knight of The Zodiac, and even JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. As work has begun on One Piece’s second season, Mackenyu is once again set to return to the role of Zoro and is already hinting at the Straw Hats’ return. Most specifically, the young actor took a chance to hint at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper.

Zoro will have his hands full in the next live-action season of One Piece if the television series continues to follow its source material. As creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed in a recent social media post, the Straw Hats will be traveling to the likes of Loguetown, Little Garden, and Drum Island as their quest continues. For Roronoa specifically, the green-haired swordsman will find himself fighting the likes of Mr. 3, Wapol, Buggy, Smoker, and other nefarious villains that are a part of the Grand Line. Luckily, Zoro will have some new backup on Drum Island at least as Tony Tony Chopper will make his live-action debut.

Zoro Spills The Beans

In a recent Instagram live chat, Mackenyu stated that he has seen what Tony Tony Chopper’s live-action interpretation looks like and considered the reindeer doctor to be quite “cute”. He also took the opportunity to praise Inaki Godoy for his learning of the Japanese language, stating that the live-action Luffy’s understanding of the language is “great”. Finally, Mackenyu touted that the second season’s action will be much better than its first.

While the likes of Dr. Kureha, Princess Vivi, King Cobra, and Mr. 3 have been cast, the Netflix series has yet to confirm who will be taking the role of the next Straw Hat Pirate. On top of Chopper’s arrival, the second season will also, most likely, at least have the likes of Nico Robin and Crocodile appear. One Piece’s live-action second season will be jam-packed with characters and based on the success of the first season, there are sure to be quite a few viewers returning to the Grand Line.

