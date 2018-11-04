Bege Just Had His Best Episode of ‘One Piece’ Yet

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc is figuratively and literally heating things up as Sanji and the others have been caught by Oven on their way to the sea with the nearly completed wedding cake.

But with Chiffon in danger, Bege stands his ground and has his best and brightest showing in the series yet as he takes his ship to shore in order to save her.

Bege has had great moments in the arc so far, with his power and deadly planning helped to establish why he’s one of the Supernovas of the Worst Generation. But in the latest episode he gets to another level entirely. Oven holds Chiffon hostage and tells Bege to surrender himself or he’ll kill his sister (which he was going to do anyway). So, Bege decides to push forward and steer his ship to shore with the Charlotte Family army waiting to ambush him.

Chiffon pleaded for Bege to run away and leave her to die, but Bege was not going to accept that. He not only steers to the shore, he goes straight for it. The Charlotte Family thinks he’s going to crash into the port, but Bege reveals his ship is amphibious. The tank like propellers on his ship ended up working like treads, so Bege’s ship begins to drive on shore.

This catches Oven by surprise, but Bege has one more trick up his sleeve. Sniping Oven from several feet away, Bege manages to separate Chiffon from his clutches. This irritates Oven and he boils over, but the damage had been done.

This gave Sanji the opening he needed to life Pudding’s entire cart up (to get the wedding cake onto Bege’s ship), and this will be enough to reunite Chiffon with her family. This is Bege’s most standout moment to date, and it’s good he’s an ally to the Straw Hats this time around.

