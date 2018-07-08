‘One Piece’ Shows-Off Big Mom’s Strongest Attack Yet

One Piece has reached a critical stage of the Whole Cake Island arc as Big Mom, now enraged from a lack of wedding cake, has gone wild and is now more dangerous than ever.

Even when the Straw Hats think they have gotten away, Big Mom shows just how deadly she is by using her strongest attack yet, Ikoko Sovereignty.

When the Charlotte Family’s Perospero tricks a rampaging Big Mom into thinking that Luffy and the others have stolen a spare wedding cake (since she’s raging because she never got to taste the wedding cake), she speeds to their location. Luffy and the others thought they were far enough away.

Even when they get the help of King Baum, who can get them to the Thousand Sunny the fastest, they’re immediately caught by Big Mom. She summons all of her wild strength and uses the Spear of Elbaph. With this she unleashes Ikoko Sovereignty, which sends a huge shockwave out.

Cutting King Baum in half, tragically after he was stitched back together, this shockwave also sends the Straw Hats in different directions. Unfortunately we don’t see the start of Luffy’s counterattack as the episode comes to a close with Luffy staring down the wild Big Mom.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only has the manga finally reached Wano, Oda teased the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.