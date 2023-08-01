Japan's Most Famous Cosplayer Highlights One Piece's Boa Hancock

One Piece is gearing up to enter a new era of the anime with the climax of the Wano Country arc and Gear 5 Luffy's upcoming debut in the next episodes, and Japan's most famous cosplayer is showing the One Piece franchise some love by highlighting the Pirate Empress, Boa Hancock. One Piece's anime has been steadily getting closer to the end of the Wano Country arc with its latest episodes as Luffy is getting ready to attain new levels of strength, and that means that the anime is readying for a brand new era of the series with the Final Saga fast approaching.

The Final Saga throws all sorts of characters back into the thick of the action once Luffy and the others finally leave Wano's shores after the fight with Kaido, and that thankfully includes Boa Hancock. The Pirate Empress is gearing up for a new kind of role in the grand finale along with many of the other players now in flux, and now she's come to life once more with some cool cosplay from Japan's most famous cosplayer (with over two million followers on Twitter) Enako. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With One Piece

If you wanted to keep up to date with Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga, the One Piece manga is now currently available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can even find the three most recent chapters completely for free. If you wanted to check out the One Piece anime instead, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials, movies, and more released over the years (including the English dub release of the TV anime series as well).

If you're jumping into the world of One Piece for the first time, Crunchyroll teases the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

What are some of your favorite Boa Hancock moments in One Piece so far? What are you hoping to see from the Pirate Princess before it all comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece in the comments!