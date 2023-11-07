One Piece's Favorite Skeleton Brook Unearths Wild New Cosplay

One Piece's live-action television series introduced many fans to the Straw Hat Pirates and their first members, Luffy, Nami, Sanji, Usopp, and Zoro. Following the formation of the Going Merry's crew with the five swashbucklers, the roster is set to add some wild new members to Netflix's series down the line. While most likely not appearing in the upcoming second season, Brook might just be one of the strangest pirates in Luffy's crew and cosplayers are still attempting to bring the skeleton minstrel to life in some unique ways.

Unlike Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji, Brook isn't a brawler in the same way that other members of the Straw Hats are. First joining the Straw Hats in the Thriller Bark Arc of the manga and the anime adaptation, Brook is a skeleton thanks to eating the Yomi Yomi no Mi. The Devil Fruit in question allowed Brook's soul to reinhabit his body, allowing him to live on in his own skeleton following his own demise. Another big benefit of his Devil Fruit powers is that Brook can separate his soul from his body and travel through walls to help out with any Straw Hat quest that Luffy has in front of them.

One Piece: Brook By Bodypaint

Brook has remained a trustworthy member of the Straw Hats since he first joined the crew. While not having a major role in the latest War For Wano Arc, the final saga playing out in the manga might set the stage for a fond farwell to the skeletal musician. With all the challenges that are facing Luffy and his crew, they could certainly use some uplifting tunes when it comes to attempting to find the One Piece, fight the World Government, and dodge other swashbucklers on the Grand Line.

Should the One Piece live-action series continue to follow the source material, it might be quite some time before we see Brook join Luffy's quest. Most likely, it would at least be until season four or five before the musician starts playing a tune aboard the Straw Hats' vessel. Easily one of the strangest of the Straw Hat Pirates, it will be interesting to see how he is brought to life in the Netflix series should he be introduced.

How do you want to see Netflix's One Piece bring Brook to life in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.