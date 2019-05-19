One Piece Creator Reveals Heartwarming Fact About Brook’s Tears

One Piece is the biggest anime and manga franchise currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and the series is showing no signs of slowing down as it explores the new country of Wano. But, what fans have come to love about the series is the fact that Oda often has many of his characters wear their hearts on their sleeve. No character is above showing emotion or breaking down in tears, though one character’s tears did raise some questions.

In a recently resurfaced bit of information shared by @grantthethief of Twitter, Oda punched fans right in the gut when he explained why Brook can still cry despite being a skeleton.

Oda just casually dropping in the notion that a skeleton can cry because joyful tears are eternal is definitely destroying me. Can’t even read the SBS without earning this avatar I swear… pic.twitter.com/BlSDsSiDqa — Grantlock, Leader of the Punobots (@grantthethief) May 13, 2019

When asked by a fan that mentioned how “Somewhere around Volume 46, Brook said, ‘If my tears had not already dried,’ but then in Volume 50 he was crying like normal” Oda gave an explanation befitting such an emotional, yet hopeful series, “That’s because even if your tears of sadness dry up, tears of happiness never dry up. Why? Because people are kind.”

Oda definitely hits fans right in the heart with this one, and it might be especially effective for fans of Brook who were distraught over his solemn and lonely introduction. Though he’s become one of the more hilarious members of the Straw Hat crew, Brook has been carrying around this depressing fans as he can never truly die thanks to his Soul-Soul Fruit. But even without his body, at least Oda confirms that Brook will never truly lose his heart. It’s an especially good message in line with the rest of the series, too.

