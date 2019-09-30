One Piece Finally Reveals the Yonko Pirates’ Staggering Bounties

The One Piece fandom is one which really likes to keep track of numbers. That is, certain sets of numbers at least. Since the series got underway, readers loved learned about the bounties each of their favorites had amassed. For Monkey D. Luffy, his bounty has shot up astronomically, but there are others with an even bigger target on their back. One Piece just reminded fans as much when the series finally revealed the bounties of the current Yonko members.

For those needing a brief catch-up on One Piece, the series has kept up at a brisk pace as of late. The entry of the Wano Country arc has revved up the series like few others, and its latest chapter saw the Marines reassign the Yonko all-new bounties after the organization learned Big Mom and Kaido have agreed to team up.

Starting off with Marshall D. Teech, the captain of the Blackbeard Pirate is worth quite a lot of money. At the moment, Blackbeard is worth a whopping 2,247,600,000 berries. This bounty marks the lowest one assigned to the Yonko, and it belongs to a member who has only been in the group for single year.

Of course, fans were eager to find out what Shanks was worth, and the youngest Yonko did not slack around. The Red-Haired Pirates captain shot in up value with a staggering 4,048,900,000 berry bounty. This total makes Shanks’ total worth a little under that of Big Mom as the giantess is worth 4.388 billion berries.

Finally, Kaido reigns supreme as the most-wanted pirate out on the seas. The unstoppable power house rules over Wano and the Kingdom Pirates easily with a bounty of 4,611,100,000 berries.

Given these pirates’ huge bounties, fans are curious whether anything can be done to stop the Yonko. For years, it was up to the Seven Warlords to keep the gang at bay, but the system has been disavowed by the Marines. Now, it may fall to the Straw Hat pirates to do something about it, and they do stand a chance. After all, Luffy has a bounty of 1,500,00,00 berries, so that is nothing to laugh at.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.