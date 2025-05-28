One Piece Chapter 1150 Release Date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1150 is the next installment in the series, which will continue to deepen the lore surrounding Elbaph. The events on Elbaph have once again taken a turn, but for the worse for both the Giants and the Straw Hats. Just when it seemed the Giants had the upper hand, with Scopper Gaban breaking through the defense of the God’s Knights and even taking down one of their members, Gunko gains the advantage by using his son, Collun, to land a devastating, possibly fatal blow on Scopper.

With Scopper’s fate hanging in the balance, there is already much to look forward to in the next chapter. However, near the end of One Piece Chapter 1149, events take an even darker turn, as it becomes clear from the context that Gunko is possessed by Imu, seemingly the greatest threat in the world of One Piece. This revelation has amplified the anticipation for the upcoming chapter dramatically, and, fortunately, its release is just around the corner.

One Piece Chapter 1150 will be featured in issue 27 of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which is set to be released on Monday, June 2nd, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time. Given the time difference, the chapter will be available on Sunday, June 1st, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 8 AM Pacific Time (PT), 10 AM Central Time (CT), and 4 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in the Western regions. Once released, the chapter will be free to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Both of these platforms allow visitors to read the first and the last three chapters of the series for free, while a subscription is required to access the chapters in between.

One Piece Chapter 1149 Sets Up a Seemingly Exciting Confrontation That Fans Have Been Waiting for a While

One Piece Chapter 1149 wasn’t just an installment that gradually pushed the narrative of the latest arc forward with dramatic twists but it also set the stage for a potential confrontation between Imu and Monkey D. Luffy in his Gear 5, Nika form. Ever since it was revealed that Imu, who may be the final villain of One Piece, fears Joy Boy and Nika, fans have eagerly awaited a clash between Imu and Luffy, whose Nika form embodies both figures Imu dreads. This confrontation promises not only excitement but also an important test of Gear 5’s capabilities, helping determine whether Luffy might still need to unlock an even stronger form to face the final threat of the series.

Meanwhile, the latest chapter also provides subtle context that sheds more light on Gunko, hinting at a potentially traumatic backstory. The brief details suggest it involves Gunko’s father, which is particularly intriguing, as there appears to be a connection to Brook of the Straw Hats. Given that Brook has lived longer than any other Straw Hat and that much of his past beyond his pirate journey remains unexplored, the possibility that Gunko is his daughter could add significant emotional depth to his character, beyond his usual comedic role. Fortunately, with One Piece Chapter 1150 just around the corner, fans may soon receive more clues about her story. If not, the chapter still promises a heavy and action-packed sequence, with Imu now having taken over Gunko.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.