One Piece Chapter 1152 Is Delayed: Here’s the Confirmed Release Date, Time & What to Expect

One Piece Chapter 1152 is poised to be a pivotal installment, as it will finally feature the arrival of the Monster Trio of the Straw Hats in the midst of the ongoing turmoil on the mainland of Elbaph. With Imu and the God’s Knights seemingly pushing the entire country to the brink of destruction and submission, their involvement in the chaos was inevitable. What will make this chapter especially thrilling is Imu’s confrontation with Monkey D. Luffy, as Imu is believed to be the final, or one of the final, villains of One Piece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This confrontation holds major significance, as it will give fans a clearer understanding of how Luffy, in his current Gear Five form, measures up against this ultimate threat. It may also hint at whether a new transformation will be necessary moving forward. Given the intensity of the situation, the Monster Trio will undoubtedly struggle to contain the mayhem and will likely seek out all available allies. This sets up Loki as a potential key player in the current conflict. Known for his formidable strength, seeing Loki finally take action with his hammer, Ragnir, will be a moment fans have awaited for months. Unfortunately, the wait will be a bit longer as One Piece Chapter 1152 is delayed a week, as per creator Eiichiro Oda’s pattern of three consecutive chapter releases, then a one-week break.

One Piece Chapter 1152 is going to be featured in issue 30 of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which is set to be released on Monday, June 23rd, 2025, at midnight Japan Standard Time. Because of the time difference, in the Western regions, fans can grab this chapter on Sunday, June 22nd, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 8 AM Pacific Time (PT), 10 AM Central Time (CT), and 4 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

The chapter will be free to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media once released. These platforms allow any visitors to read the first three and the latest three chapters of many ongoing Shonen manga, including One Piece, for free.

One Piece Chapter 1152 Will Likely Feature Luffy and Imu’s Confrontation

It is becoming increasingly apparent that only those within the Realm of the Dead stand a chance at halting Imu’s relentless advance. With destruction reaching its peak, it seems inevitable that One Piece Chapter 1152 will center on the arrival of Luffy and the others to confront Imu and the God’s Knights. However, stopping the God’s Knights has proven to be an enormous challenge. So far, only Gaban has managed to stop one of them, suggesting he may share valuable insight on how he was able to harm these seemingly immortal beings.

Moreover, the sheer power of Imu’s Haki was enough to make even Gaban express concern, hinting that he might warn Luffy and the others about this mysterious enemy and possibly reveal a way to counter Imu’s mysterious demonic attack. This could lead to the Straw Hats learning new techniques, potentially a unique Haki-based attack, that can effectively damage these immortal foes. Meanwhile, it also appears that Loki will finally be set free and take action, offering a deeper glimpse into his character and possibly positioning him as a potential hidden hero of Elbaph. While Chapter 1152 holds the potential to develop several key plotlines, Luffy’s confrontation with Imu stands out as the most thrilling and imminent, making this one of the most important chapters in recent memory.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.