One Piece Stuns With Intense Crucifixion Scene

One Piece‘s Wano arc has not been afraid to show a much more intense aspect of the New World, and it’s amping up the pervasive darkness Luffy and the Straw Hats have been facing ever since they began this half of the journey. The Wano arc has already shown examples of just how harsh of a country it is with starvation, executions, and public imprisonments, but that wasn’t even all of it.

In the latest chapter of the series, as Luffy and the others prepare for a major rebellion against Kaido’s controlling forces, a famous thief has been caught and will be made an example of by a public crucifixion.

In Chapter 944, Brook reveals that the infamous thief known as Ushimitsu Kozo — who steals from the rich and gives to the poor — has been caught. But that’s another alias for the previously introduced smiling thief Tonoyasu. Alongside the funeral procession of the Oiran Komurasaki, Tonoyasu is in the midst of a public crucifixion in front of the prisoner’s quarters.

With this, it’s revealed that Tonoyasu, or Yasuie, is actually one of the former Daimyo that once stood alongside Lord Oden and the Kozuki Clan before their downfall 20 years ago. He was the Daimyo of the Hakumai region, Yasuie the Hedgehog. He was known for being stern, and having a unique hairstyle so Shinobu and the others were not able to recognize his “Tonoyasu” look. Despite the people of Wano showing their support for Yasuie, Orochi will indeed carry out his execution.

But Yasuie continues to smile, and as the chapter comes to a close says that he’s got two big things to say to Orochi and then he’ll be able to have a peaceful death. His daughter O-Toko has found out about the execution, and is running her way there with Zoro so hopefully it’s not all over just yet.

