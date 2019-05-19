There’s No New ‘One Piece’ Chapter this Week

One Piece’s Wano arc has been one of the most compelling arcs in the series thus far as each new chapter of the series not only reveals a new side of the dark underbelly of the country, but fans are learning more and more about what happened with Lord Oden 20 years ago. The latest chapter takes this one step further and introduced a huge new element for Luffy and the others to look into, and might even be drawing Zoro into a huge conflict.

So that’s why any delay in the release of the series can be a bit of bummer to fans. Unfortunately, that’s the case this week as there is no new chapter of One Piece available. According to Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump app, Chapter 943 of the series will not be making its official debut until May 26th.

Chapter 942 leaves the series in a flux as some major events have taken place. Not only has Lord Orochi executed one of the Daimyo who stood alongside Oden in the past in a brutal fashion, but his death has begun to turn the tide in the rebellion’s favor. Becoming a martyr for Orochi’s tyrannous ways, and making him out to be a coward in the eyes of the hearty warriors in the region defending him, things are building toward Luffy’s major rebellion to come.

Not only this, the end of the chapter brought about a more distressing discovery as Zoro saw how everyone in the area began to laugh when Yasuie is executed. It appears that Kaidou’s Smile chemical experiments have not only polluted the Wano country, but the people as well. They are no longer able to show any emotion outside of happiness, and thus gives Yasuie’s death an even more depressing undertone.

So now fans are waiting for the next chapter of the series with baited breath, and unfortunately they will just have to wait a tad bit longer.