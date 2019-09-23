New One Piece Chapter Revisits a Long-Forgotten Detail Fans Totally Forgot About

If there’s one thing fans have come to learn from Eiichiro Oda, it’s that the creator pays a lot of attention to what he puts into the pages of One Piece. Despite the series running for over 20 years, Oda is still capitalizing on plots he foreshadowed long ago. Seemingly insignificant details can re-emerge with greater importance years later, and it’s become increasingly clear that each event in the series will have consequences lasting much longer than originally expected. This is especially true in the latest chapter of the manga that features returning faces to the series.

In Chapter 956 of the series, one of the panels features an extra detail so small that there’s a good chance many fans have forgotten about it. Spanning from the very beginning of the series to the most recent release, GojiOnePiece on Reddit shared a brilliant detail tucked away in Partys Bar.

The latest chapter of the series revisits Makino in Luffy’s home town of Foosha Village under tragic circumstances, and Oda brilliantly included a detail in which a part of the bar has a small cut in it. For fans who might remember, this cut in the bar came from early on in the series in which a group of mountain raiders attacked Shanks as a way to try and prove their dominance over him.

This was a famous moment in the series that gave a good example of why Luffy had grown to respect Shanks so much, and fans saw that he was willing to shake off when the raiders attacked him but couldn’t stand by when his loved ones were being threatened.

It’s such an insignificant detail in the grand scheme of things, but seeing it included also tells fans just how closely Oda pays attention to each new chapter of the series. Now there’s even more of a reason to keep a close eye on each new chapter to see what pops up again in the future.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.