One Piece Teases Major Character Death

Warning! Major spoilers for One Piece Chapter 956 below!

One Piece‘s manga will soon be kicking off a major war in Wano after months of teasing, but there has been a surprising update in the latest chapter as the story takes a brief break from Luffy and the others to explore the fallout of the surprising Reverie mini-arc. This arc came to an abrupt end after some promising set up as Luffy and the others headed into Wano, but it appears that some major events have happened off-panel as one major character has potentially died.

Chapter 956 takes place a week after Reverie came to an end, and as Morgans prepares to send out a new newspaper with all of the major events from the meeting one of the major standouts is a fatality. And as characters begin to read the paper throughout the chapter, it further hints that Sabo is the one who has been killed.

It turns out that this fatality was one the government tried to hide, and news of it reached the world. Although it’s never outright said that Sabo has died, the Revolutionary Army reacts in shock at whatever this Sabo news is. They refuse to believe the news, of course, but other reactions seem to confirm that Sabo is indeed the one who has died.

Stelly is seen reacting in shock, and back in the Windmill Village Makino had closed the bar and is softly sobbing alone over Sabo. His foster mother, Curly Dadan, is also in tears seeing the news shortly after finding out that he was alive all this time. While there’s no outright confirmation of what has happened to Sabo, this definitely paints a tragic picture to see such extreme reactions to the news.

If Sabo has indeed been killed after breaking into the Reverie meeting, this certainly will be bad news for Luffy especially after reuniting during the Dressrosa arc. Then again, Sabo seemingly died before and managed to survive still. But until the series confirms the death, this is all hanging in the air. But for fans’ sakes, hopefully Sabo has managed to survive the news of his death.

