One Piece Issues Correction About Shanks’ Yonko Status

One Piece is a series with some serious lore under its belt. After more than twenty years, the series has become one with untold amounts of world building. From pirates to Devil Fruits, there is so much history to unpack in the series, so you can understand why some things get lost in translation. And not long ago, a correction had to be made about everyone’s favorite red-headed pirate.

Recently, noted fan-page Library of Ohara shared the new year correction with fans. It turns out a Vivre Card needed to be fixed after the team behind One Piece noticed something wrong with Shanks’ original one.

“Shanks’s vivre card originally claimed he became a Yonko before he met Luffy, which even back then I found doubtable,” the page explained before adding, “As 957 confirmed, this has been corrected to after he met Luffy, 6 years ago as 957 specifies.”

As you can see, this One Piece correction is a big one as it affects his Yonko status. The group of fearless pirates are considered to be the most powerful sailing the seas, and its cast includes those like Big Mom and Whitebeard. For Yonkos, it is important to note their induction as that showcases their rise to power, so this correct is huge. As many expected, Shanks was still a normal captain when he met Luffy all those years ago. It wasn’t until the Straw Hat entered his preteen years that Shanks got promoted, so the Red Hair crew must have done some big things after leaving the East Blue behind.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.