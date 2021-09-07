One Piece Cosplay Powers Up Nami

✖

The War for Wano Arc is giving each of the Straw Hat Pirates their own moment to shine in the latest storyline of One Piece, with Nami being no exception as she struggles with battling the partners of Big Mom while also attempting to lend a helping hand to a number of her friends that make up the resistance. Though Nami herself is quite the powerhouse, a Cosplayer out of Japan has decided to give the "cat burglar" a serious upgrade that presents the most buff version of the Straw Hat that we've seen to date.

Nami herself was the third member to join Luffy's crew early on in the series, joining alongside the swordsman Zoro. With decades of stories under her belt, she made for quite the ally in the latest battle of the isolated nation that the Straw Hats find themselves on. In battling against Big Mom, she found herself forming a bond with the Yonkai's cloud, Zeus, who now is apparently hanging with Nami throughout the fight. As Luffy gets ready to once again try out his mettle against the Beast Pirate captain Kaido, it will be interesting to see how Nami fares and what other opponents Oda might throw her way before the end of the story arc.

Instagram Cosplayer Yuan Herong showed off her brand new Cosplay that gives Nami an insane power boost unlike anything that the Straw Hat Pirate has seen to date, even with her recently gaining a brand new ally that used to be on the side of Big Mom and the Beast Pirates:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 袁合荣 (@yuanherong.1229)

Unlike Luffy who is attempting to become the king of the pirates or Zoro who is looking to be the greatest swordsman that the world of the Grand Line has ever seen, Nami is simply hoping to create a map of the entirety of the planet's seas, and with the amount of land that the Straw Hats have covered over the twenty years, we would imagine that she is quite close to her goal.

What do you think of this buffy take on the Straw Hats' resident map maker? What other foes do you think Nami will encounter before the War for Wano ends? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.