One Piece Goes Viral for 'Pass It On' Cosplay Challenge

One Piece is easily one of the biggest anime franchises running in the world today and the series created by Eiichiro Oda has just gone viral thanks in part to a number of cosplayers who are incorporating their love of some of the series' greatest characters! The "Pass It On Challenge" incorporates brief videos from social media users, usually having netizens change their appearance in rapid succession, and anime fans have managed to incorporate a number of heroes and villains from the anime series into a video that perfectly demonstrates how a video can go viral!

One Piece Cosplay is certainly nothing new when it comes to the world of anime fan works, but this viral video takes things up a notch by showing off dozens of different fans of the world of the Grand Line and incorporating their quarantine outfits to prove their love of the series. From heroes such as Luffy and Zoro to villains like Kaido and Big Mom, fans of the anime are letting their passion for the franchise known via this amazing viral video! We'd certainly be interested to see if there are other "Pass It On Challenges" that incorporate other anime franchises within them!

In the latest story line of One Piece, the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves in an isolated nation that is ruled over by the monstrous Shogun known as Orochi, ruling alongside Kaido and his Beast Pirates. Though the anime has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the manga has continued the story with Luffy and his crew working together with the Worst Generation and the Vassals of Oden to bring down Kaido and hopefully usher in a new era for Wano Country. With this story line being touted as one of the biggest yet for the series, it will definitely be interesting to see how it all wraps up!

Cosplay has long been a part of the anime community, with fans taking the opportunity to dress as some of their favorite characters whether it be for conventions or simply sharing pictures via social media. As long as the medium of anime continues, we're sure to see more and more examples of the art released via fan pages from around the world!

What do you think of this One Piece Pass Along Challenge video? What has been your favorite Pass It On video to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Via ANN

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.