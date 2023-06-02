One Piece's Creator Shares His Advice For The Next Manga Artist Generation

The anime world is nothing without the creative minds responsible for bringing beloved characters and stories to life. One of the most legendary mangakas in the shonen world is easily Eiichiro Oda, the artist who is responsible for bringing Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates to life in One Piece. Oda recently took on the role of judge for the 105th Tezuka Manga Awards, offering some words of wisdom for the next generation of manga artists that are seeking to make a name for themselves.

Eiichiro Oda is currently working on the final saga of One Piece's manga, setting the stage for some major revelations in the realm of the Grand Line. With Luffy and his crewmates coming across Dr. Vegapunk and learning more about the Devil Fruits, several other forces are amassing to bring the shonen series to an end. On top of his creation of the manga, Oda recently had a big hand in Netflix's upcoming live-action One Piece series as the show's Executive Producer. While a release date hasn't been revealed for the live-action series, the upcoming event, TUDUM, is planning to offer Straw Hat fans an update as to the Netflix original.

Oda's Wise Words

Here's what Oda had to say when it came to advice for the next generation, having both kind and insightful words for the artists that are looking to make a new wave of manga stories, "It's great that there are many promising young manga artists from now on. My overall impression is that there are many series in which they have a clear idea of what they want to write, which is a very positive aspect. However, I also believe that it would be beneficial if they could focus on creating easily understandable illustrations and include necessary explanations to engage readers. I want them to do their best without losing sight of what they truly want to draw."

When it comes to the anime adaptation, the series is still neck-deep in the War For Wano. In recent episodes, fans were treated to one of the best battles in the anime's history as Zoro was pitting against one of Kaido's strongest lieutenants in King. With Luffy's Gear Fifth right around the corner, Toei Animation has a big job ahead of it.

What do you think of Oda's words of wisdom? Do you think there's a new manga that can stand toe-to-toe with One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

