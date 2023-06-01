New One Piece Short Prepares for Gear Fifth's Debut

The War For Wano is raging on in One Piece's anime, with Monkey D. Luffy giving it his all in an attempt to take down the Beast Pirate Captain known as Kaido. Despite the Straw Hat Pirate having four transformations under his belt when the fight begins, Luffy finds himself needing to rely on what is, most likely, his ultimate transformation in Gear Fifth. Transforming Luffy into a living cartoon, the form has yet to make its debut in the television series, but that isn't stopping fan animators from capturing the powerful transformation.

While Luffy's Gear Fifth hasn't yet appeared in One Piece's television series, it did make its debut in the latest film of the shonen franchise, One Piece Film: Red. Luffy's ultimate transformation made its debut during the movie's runtime, but anime fans only were able to witness it for a few seconds before the fight came to an end and Luffy transformed back into his regular self. The anime series might not have debuted the form as of yet, but as the television show continues following he events of the manga, Gear Fifth is right around the corner in the battle for the isolated nation known as Wano.

Gear Fifth: A Living Cartoon

Luffy's Gear Fifth allows him to not just receive an extreme power boost, but it also sees the Straw Hat Pirate captain become a living cartoon. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, Monkey's ultimate form allows him to pull off moves such as increasing his size to unseen levels and plucking lightning bolts from the sky. While Luffy has beaten Rob Lucci in the past, the Grand Line antagonist makes for a perfect foil to the Straw Hat.

Fan animations for Gear 5 just gets better and better 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7pDrarHoFN — ERECTILE PASTA (@Pastaerects) May 31, 2023

One Piece's anime has been a hit with fans recently thanks to the levels of animation that Toei has been delivering. While not featuring Luffy himself, the fight featuring Zoro and King sent shockwaves through the anime community, as many fans believe it to be one of the best-animated battles of the series to date. Needless to say, Luffy's ultimate form might just break the internet once it arrives in One Piece's television series.

When do you think we'll see Luffy's Gear Fifth hit the anime series? What has been your favorite transformation of Monkey to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.