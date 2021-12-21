One Piece Creator Greets Fans Ahead of New Year with New Note

Eiichiro Oda has worked for decades to tell the story of Luffy attempting to become the king of the pirates in the pages of One Piece, and the mangaka responsible for the popular Shonen franchise hasn’t been scared to interact with fans. To help in ringing in the new year and celebrate this year’s Jump Festa, Oda has released a new message to thank fans of One Piece while also diving into the many projects that are set to arrive from the Grand Line in the near future.

The annual message from Oda to fans to help ring in the New Year at this year’s Jump Festa reads as such:

“To everyone that came to Jump Festa and to everyone watching, hello! I am stiff-shouldered and back-ached Eiichiro Oda! This year started with the manga’s 1000th chapter party then the 100 volume party then the anime’s 1000th episodes part so it was really a year of parties! Are you excited for our various projects?

We have a few announcements too. The cast for the Hollywood version of One Piece has been announced! They are perfect! Those five people are really amazing. The production is still carefully and cautiously progressing.

And now the film, One Piece: Red, starring some girl, Shanks, and Luffy! Shanks is still a character who we haven’t seen much of yet. What’s his relationship with the girl? Will he meet Luffy? Shanks will finally have his proper debut in a movie. He will be there!

I’m stopped from announcing anything else but I get to write it so I’m the winner. And also next year will be the twenty-fifth anniversary of the manga. There are a lot of things planned for that so be excited! In the main story, the Wano Country still isn’t finished surprisingly but for the time being, please pay attention onto the main hero, Luffy! It would be great if I could draw him well! Also I am so excited to draw the “last scene” of the Wano Arc. Waaaahhh!

Anyways, One Piece is going to be magnificent next year. Thank you so much for your support.”

Oda currently has a heavy hand in both the manga and anime for One Piece, but currently also acts as a producer on Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation on the story of Luffy and his crew, meaning he has quite the amount of work on his plate in the new year.

Via OroJapan1