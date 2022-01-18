One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Secret Mystery Devil Fruit

One Piece has sparked a whole new kind of mystery with the most secretive Devil Fruit yet in the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Wano Country arc of the series has reached its climax as the fights across Onigashima are coming to their end, and the series has dropped some major nuggets about the past and lore of the world throughout the climax thus far. But there are still many major mysteries about the rest of the sea, and now it seems like the series has added yet another major mystery on top of everything else with a brand new Devil Fruit.

The Devil Fruits are still some of the most mysterious items in the franchise overall as it’s never been quite clear not only how they initially appear, but the parameters of each ability as well. There are some that have been revealed to be ultra powerful game changers, and some that have been revealed to be secretly powerful thanks to the implication of those abilities. Now the newest chapter has introduced a mysterious new Devil Fruit that’s so legendary that even the World Government’s highest ranking officials are now scrambling to handle it.

Chapter 1037 of the series continues the fights across Onigashima, but briefly gives fans an update on the outside seas as the World Government’s Five Elders discuss the fallout of the Reverie (which we had last seen before Luffy and the Straw Hats made landfall on Wano). They are breaking down the need for Nico Robin for whatever plans they have next after Wano, but soon they start to freak out over the news of a particular kind of Devil Fruit that’s a legend even to them. In fact, it’s so “impossible” that it’s been a century since it has last been awakened.

Apparently what has thrown them for a loop is that the World Government has given this new Devil Fruit a name, and it’s apparently in an effort to erase the original name from history. Now this has sparked all kinds of mysteries about not only this new fruit’s power, but the government’s role in the Devil Fruit discovery and use process overall. Then again, this one has such a fearsome ability that the government themselves is trying to cover up its existence by any means possible.

This could tease the next major journey for Luffy and the others post Wano, or teasing something we’ll see paid off in several years from now but what do you think? Are you curious to see more of this legendary secret Devil Fruit? What kind of major ability do you think it could have? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!