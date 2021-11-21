One Piece Creator Hypes New Movie, One Piece Film: Red

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda is sharing his hype for the next big movie, One Piece Film: Red! The anime series has celebrated its massive 1000th episode in a huge way as fans can’t wait to see where the anime would go in the next 1000 episodes. But long before that, the anime franchise is actually picking up with a brand new feature film! Coinciding with the debut of Episode 1000 of the series, One Piece has announced that its next big movie, One Piece Film: Red, will be making its debut next year in Japan.

While there is still so much we don’t know about what to expect from this next feature film, outside of its major tease of Shanks having a pivotal role in it, there is still much to be excited about. Together with the announcement of One Piece Film: Red, original series creator Eiichiro Oda has released a new comment about the film hyping up what’s to come from the new movie and its interesting choice of director, Goro Taniguchi, the director behind the Code Geass anime franchise. You can check out Oda’s full comment below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda's comment about the newly announced "ONE PIECE FILM RED"!!! 👇

#OP_FILMRED #ONEPIECE1000LOGS #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/yWdhkd86R6 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) November 21, 2021

“We’re making a movie! ‘RED’! I’m tired of drawing legendary old men in movies LOL! Let me draw a girl! ‘This is the character we wanted to create now!’ That’s how it started,” Oda began. “Did you know that the great director, Goro Taniguchi, who now seems like he is making something totally different from ‘ONE PIECE’ was actually the first person in the world to make Luffy into an anime? Now we have a lot more ‘surprises’ in store for you. The new movie ‘RED’! Please let your fantasy fuel your imagination while you look forward to it!”

One Piece Film: Red is currently slated for a release in August 6th next year, but there have yet to be any international release plans made known as of this writing. Given the worldwide release of the initial teaser trailer and poster, it’s highly likely that we’ll be seeing an international release for it soon enough. But what do you think of One Piece‘s next big feature film so far? What would you want to see in One Piece Film: Red? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!