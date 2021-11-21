One Piece: Red Debuts First Poster

One Piece has debuted the first poster art for its next big feature film, One Piece: Red! Toei Animation and Shueisha have been celebrating One Piece’s massive new milestone in some pretty big ways. In the weeks and days leading up to the 1000th episode of the anime, One Piece fans have been taken down memory lane with highlights of the series’ biggest moments. One of the most peculiar promotions counting down to the major milestone was a series of mysterious teaser images depicting each of the Straw Hats with a letter of their name highlighted in red.

With the official premiere of One Piece Episode 1,000, Toei Animation has officially announced that there’s a new movie on the way. Not only confirming what those teaser images were hyping up, but also tying into the “red” of all, this new movie is officially titled One Piece: Red. While there are still many details about the upcoming production left a mystery, Toei Animation has debuted the first poster art for the upcoming feature film and you can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a lot of things fans can gleam from this poster art, and namely it’s due to the fact that the logo clearly has Shanks’ three scars on it. Not only did the One Piece: Red title tease that it would have some deeper connection to Red-Haired Shanks, or at least involve the Emperor in some way, the logo seems to tease that he will have a much more prominent role in the film than fans might be anticipating. It’s quite exciting to as it’s a clear tease of what’s to come in the rest of the New World, and for this mysterious new character at the center of the new poster.

It’s still unknown as to whether or not this new film will take place within the official series’ canon, but it does tie into Oda’s previous tease about Shanks making his move in this next year and beyond, “Do you all want some exciting information regarding the story? That redhead guy may move…! The story is moving towards its final stage, so please enjoy next year as well!.” One Piece: Red is currently scheduled for a release on August 6th in Japan next year, so what do you think?

What do you think of the first look at One Piece’s next movie? What are you hoping to see in action with the new film? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!