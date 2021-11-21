New One Piece Film Announced

One Piece has officially announced a new film for the franchise is now in the works! It’s been a huge year for the One Piece franchise as not only had Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series crossed its 1000th chapter mark, progress is moving forward on Netflix’s new live-action adaptation, and the anime most recently hit the milestone 1000th episode. As part of a massive celebration for this milestone, Toei Animation went all out in the weeks and days leading up to the huge new moment. But the anime is far from slowing down as a new movie is actually on the way.

With the premiere of Episode 1000 of One Piece, Shueisha and Toei Animation have officially announced that the next film in the franchise is now in the works. Titled One Piece: Red, unfortunately there are very few details as to what to expect from this next entry but it’s making its debut next year in Japan. It’s a clear indication that the anime is heading into an even brighter future now that the anime has crossed a massive 1,000th episode milestone.

One Piece: Red is currently slated for a debut on August 6th next year in Japan, but there’s unfortunately no international release plans made known just yet. The title alone is pretty excited considering there’s really only one major character which “Red” has major implications. This could be an allusion to Red-Haired Shanks, the final member of the Emperors that we have yet see make any significant move since the strange meeting he had with those controlling the top of the world government during the Reverie.

Around the time of the manga’s 1000th chapter, series creator Eiichiro Oda had teased that Shanks would be making his move soon with the curious statement of, “Do you all want some exciting information regarding the story? That redhead guy may move…! The story is moving towards its final stage, so please enjoy next year as well!’.” While he could very well show up in the manga soon, it certainly is exciting to imagine that Shanks might be involved in any real way with this next feature film.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see One Piece is getting a new movie? What are you hoping to see from One Piece: Red?