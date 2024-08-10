One Piece Day: Inaki Godoy Shares New Season 2 Video

There might not have been a better pick than Inaki Godoy to play the live-action Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix’s One Piece. On top of being one of the biggest fans of the shonen series, Godoy’s infectious personality and look make him a peak choice for taking on the Straw Hat Pirates’ captain. The streaming service might not have shared when we can expect season two to arrive on its platform, this fact isn’t stopping Netflix from taking part in this year’s One Piece Day. To help celebrate the occasion, Inaki has shared a new video to give fans an update on the second season.

Not only were fans and showrunners blown away by Godoy’s performance as Luffy but series creator Eiichiro Oda gave the young actor his seal of approval. Last year, following the live-action series’ debut, the live-action Monkey D. Luffy took to his own social media account to praise the series, “I didn’t know what to expect at all, I just knew that I would move forward with courage and passion, like Luffy would. Now, more than a year after that picture was taken, I can confidently say [Netflix’s One Piece] is a huge part of who I am, not just as an actor, but as a person.”

One Piece Day: Inaki Godoy Arrives

In a new video, Godoy gave a status update on the filming of the second season, stating that production is underway in Cape Town, South Africa. To once again show his passion for Eiichiro Oda’s story, the live-action Luffy is studying Japanese and has a good understanding of the language it seems. Godoy promises to visit Japanese fans once filming is completed to share in his love of the franchise in Japanese.

https://x.com/onepiecenetflix/status/1822188640170135672

With filming of the second season underway, anime fans are speculating where the live-action adaptation will take the Straw Hat Pirates. Most likely, should the Netflix series continue to follow the source material, that means viewers will see the likes of Loguetown, Drum Island, Little Garden, and Alabasta making appearances. While some big characters such as Smoker, Wapol, and members of Baroqueworks have been cast, there are still some major casting announcements that fans are dying to see.

