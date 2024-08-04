Netflix’s One Piece Crew Offers Season 2 Status Update

One Piece is currently in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and the editor behind it has offered an update on how it’s all coming together. One Piece made its debut with Netflix last year with a brand new take on Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise, and was such a massive hit with the streaming service that it was no surprise to see that a second season was already confirmed. With production on the new episodes beginning in full earlier this Summer, now it’s just a matter of waiting to see when the new episodes will actually hit.

Speaking with Temple of Geek during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Netflix’s One Piece editor Eric Litman revealed that editing on the new season has already began as the team is getting together footage to cut but can’t tease too much about the footage itself, “I’m constantly cutting footage. I’m cutting scenes while they’re shooting stuff. We’re always talking about what’s being shot…Fortunately, with One Piece – and also Agents of Shield – everything always worked! Everything was great. The footage, especially with One Piece, is just next level.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What to Know for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2

What is currently known about Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 thus far is that it has no currently set release date or window as of the time of this publication. The cast from the first season will be returning for their respective roles, and new additions to the cast for the next season include the likes of Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, and Ty Keogh as Dalton.

The first season of the live-action One Piece series is now streaming with Netflix, and they tease what to expect from it as such, “Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”

HT – Temple of Geek