Digimon Adventure Drops First Details on Its Next Movie

Digimon Adventure 02 is coming back with a brand new movie, and recently shared some new information about what to expect from its return! While the eight original Chosen Children have gotten the majority of the attention from the Digimon franchise over the years, there are just as many fans who want to see more of the crew introduced in the second season. Digimon Adventure: Last Adventure Kizuna finally introduced older versions of the second season kids as part of the end of the original eight’s story, and now the second season crew are going to get a new movie all on their own.

First announced to be in the works last year, there have been very few details about the new Digimon Adventure 02 movie so far. But during the special DigimonCon online event, it was confirmed that this new movie will be taking place two years after the events of Last Evolution Kizuna (which means 2012, as noted by @WiththeWill on Twitter). Unfortunately, another small update revealed that the film is still very early in its production and it might be a while until we get to actually see more of it. Until then, they’ve released a look at Davis’ updated design:

Sharing new art from the new 02 movie.



Producers behind the film noted that they might share a video regarding the new movie later in the year, but it’s too early to tell at the moment. In fact while they shared an early look at Davis’ now adult design, they are still tweaking it before the final look as it’s an early rough of the design. That means that the new movie is that much further along in development than likely expected at first, so it could be even longer before we see what’s next.

What has been confirmed is that Tomohisa Taguchi will be returning from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna as director and Akatsuki Yamatoya as writer. It was teased during the initial announcement that Davis will be interacting with someone who claims they are the very first person to ever partner with a Digimon, so this new movie might reveal even more about the lore than ever expected!

