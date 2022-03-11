One Piece And More Anime Delayed Indefinitely Due To Hacks

Toei Animation recently suffered quite the technology problem, with a third party managing to hack the company, which has caused several delays to some of the studio’s biggest anime series. With series such as One Piece, Digimon Ghost Game, Dragon Quest, and more, leaving official notes to fans that they might have to wait for new episodes to be released on the small screen, the series themselves are getting indefinite hiatuses for when fans can expect the anime to return to their regular schedules.

The official One Piece website released the following statement when it came to upcoming episodes of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates:

“As announced by Toei Animation Co., Ltd. at 11:00 on March 11 (Friday), the internal network of Toei Animation Co., Ltd. received unauthorized access by a third party on March 6 (Sunday), and the internal system Some have stopped. We would like to inform you that the impact of this has hindered the progress of program production and will affect future broadcasting schedules.



We will inform you about the broadcast schedule after March 20th (Sunday) on the One Piece official portal site “ONE PIECE.com” and various One Piece official SNS. We deeply apologize to all the viewers who are looking forward to the weekly broadcast. We will do our utmost to restore the adventures of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.”

The current Digimon television series, Digimon Ghost Game, also shared a similar update via the series official Twitter account, stating that the series would be on hiatus while Toei worked through the recent hack:

“Thank you for always watching “Digimon Ghost Game”We would like to inform you that there may be some changes in the future broadcast schedule.We deeply apologize to all the viewers who are looking forward to the weekly broadcast.”

One Piece and Digimon were already set to be delayed this week, specifically on March 13th, thanks to the Nagoya Women’s Marathon coverage, but it seems that the hack was significant enough to potentially make the March 20th return not possible.

