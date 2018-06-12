Did You Catch This Cheeky ‘One Piece’ Throwback?

One Piece may be over 900 chapters at this point, but its creator hasn’t let any part of it slip his mind. Eiichiro Oda’s mind is like a trap when it comes to references, and the artist proved that with chapter 907 of One Piece.

So, if you felt there was something to Charlos in the chapter, you may have a memory as good as Oda.

For those of you unaware, One Piece‘s latest chapter caught up with the Reverie and its progress. The man was seen harassing Neptune and his family with his Celestial Dragon status. Charlos is protected by CP-O as usual, and he tries to have Neptune killed as the older man wasn’t about to let Charlos take Shirahoshi away from him. However, Rob Lucci never got the chance to attack Neptune on behalf of Charlos.

No, the World Noble was punched in the face by a fellow sovereign, and the moment harkens back to the last time fans saw Charlos.

Thanks to Donquixote Mjosgard, Charlos was laid out by a smack to the face. The taller man hit Charlos with a spiked club and apologized to Neptune for the hassle. And, if that scene looks familiar to when Monkey D. Luffy hit Charlos, you have a keen eye for detail.

Back in chapter 502, the Straw Hat captain knocked out Charlos with a punch. The stunning move but a hit on Luffy’s head as hitting a World Noble is akin to suicide, but Luffy didn’t regret the ambush. The hero took out Charlos after the greasy sovereign tried to buy a mermaid named Keimi and enslave Hatchan. Luffy kept Charlos from killing the latter by punching him in the face, and the two scenes look basically identical.

Oh, and that’s not all. Oda went a step further with this cheeky throwback. June 8 saw the latest One Piece chapter go live, and it contained the series’ second look at Charlos. 10 years ago, One Piece brought the character up for the first time on June 9. So, it looks like Oda knows the best way to commemorate an anniversary.

