One Piece is About to Recreate the Series’ Most Hilarious Fight

Against all odds, One Piece’s latest chapter reveals Loki has finally been freed from his chains and it seems all hell is about to break loose on Elbaf with multiple large-scale battles on the horizon. Despite Luffy’s unwavering faith in him, Loki’s true motives and allegiances are yet to be decided, and if he does turn out to be the evil trickster everyone has made him out to be, a clash between Luffy and Loki may be all but inevitable. That said, depending on Loki’s abilities, this clash may not go the way fans anticipate, recreating an iconic Skypiea fight instead.

Chapter 1141 of One Piece reveals the name of Loki’s hammer, which has been seen bound beside him since his introduction, is Ragnir. Given how heavily Elbaf and the Giants draw inspiration from various aspects of Norse mythology, it is more than likely that Loki’s hammer is inspired by Mjölnir, the legendary hammer used by Thor, the god of lightning and thunder. In fact, the name of Loki’s hammer, Ragnir may actually be a combination of the words Mjölnir and Ragnarök, which describes the grand final war and day of reckoning in Norse mythology. Thus, Loki’s hammer could hint at him possessing thunder or lightning powers, setting the stage for the Elbaf Arc to recreate the hilarious battle between Enel vs. Luffy on Skypiea.

One Piece Teases Loki Could Have Lightning Abilities Like Enel

Despite being introduced multiple chapters ago and being spoken about time and time again, Loki’s abilities are still largely a mystery. It is implied that he may possess the mysterious legendary devil fruit passed down among Elbaf’s royal line, though fans still have little clue as to what this devil fruit could possibly be. The most popular theory about Loki’s devil fruit is that it could be a wolf-based Zoan-type. This theory stemmed from Loki’s introduction as the image of him being bound by chains was strongly reminiscent of the mythical wolf Fenris whose release is said to herald the beginning of Ragnarök, and it seems Loki’s hammer may be taking this Ragnarök theme even further.

Adding to fans’ suspicions, Chapter 1141 also conveniently reveals that lightning is one of Elbaf’s biggest weaknesses along with fire, and Loki having lightning-based abilities would perfectly explain why the Giants are so eager to keep him imprisoned, with Hajrudin even ready to risk his life to prevent Loki from being freed. Interestingly enough, the latest chapter also sees Road consider the possibility of letting Loki go as long as he leaves Elbaf and rampages elsewhere, which could further hint at Loki being a threat specifically to Elbaf because of his potential lightning powers.

Elbaf Could Recreate Luffy and Enel’s Meme-Worthy Fight

If Loki does end up having lightning abilities, fans could be in for quite a treat if he does end up on opposing ends with Luffy, as the series could essentially end up recreating Luffy’s fight against Enel from Skypiea. Say what you may about the Skypiea Arc; it is hard to deny that the climactic battle against Enel is one of the funniest fights from the pre-time skip, if not the entire series for One Piece.

The fight has birthed many iconic memes and is full of memorable moments. Having said that, the clash between Luffy and Loki could be poised to recreate one particularly iconic moment from the fight against Enel, this being Enel’s hilarious reaction to Luffy being unaffected by lightning simply due to him being made of rubber. Granted, this was a workaround for Enel’s logia powers as the concept of Haki hadn’t quite taken concrete shape at the time, though this doesn’t change the fact that it was quite a witty plot twist that no one could have anticipated.

It is beyond amusing to imagine Loki with the same bewildered expression as Enel as Luffy stands there unfazed with the same derpy look on his face that has since become an iconic One Piece meme. One Piece’s Elbaf Arc has the chance to do something very funny with Loki and Luffy should this theory come to pass and it could be the perfect way to cut the tense mood on Elbaf with some classic One Piece humor that fans have desperately been missing since the time skip.

One Piece is available to read from Manga Plus and Viz Media.