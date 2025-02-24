One Piece: Luffy Crosses the Final Hurdle to Free Loki

The latest chapter of One Piece brings us another set of surprises. Luffy meets Loki in Chapter 1130, and the latter mentions Shanks, someone the young Yonko admires. Loki notices Luffy wants to meet Shanks. Hence, he proposes a deal where Luffy will free him from his chains, and in exchange, he will tell him everything about the Red-Hair Pirate. Loki is currently chained in the Underworld for killing his father, the beloved King Harald of Elbaf. Ever since he was born, Loki would cause all kinds of mischief for the villagers. However, killing Harald was the last straw, and everyone banded together to capture Loki.

Unfortunately, he was too powerful, and they let him escape. Six years ago, Shanks saw Loki roaming around the sea and defeated him. Loki has been imprisoned since then, and Scopper Gaban is responsible for keeping watch on him. Gaban is the left hand of the Pirate King and one of the crew members who made it to Laughtale. After Roger’s execution, he settled down in Elbaf and married Ripley. His son, Collun, is already twenty years old. Gaban agrees to hand over the key to Loki’s cuff if Luffy defeats him. One Piece Chapter 1140 features their battle, and here’s how it went down.

One Piece Chapter 1140 Concludes the Battle Between Luffy and Gaban for Loki’s Key

The battle was a fairly friendly one, and neither side seemed serious about it. While Luffy hadn’t taken his Gear 5 form, Gaban was constantly attacking him. Noticing Gaban’s unbelievable strength, Zoro panicked and jumped in to lend Luffy a hand. Meanwhile, Luffy also gets serious and transforms. Gaban witnessed his beautiful Nika form and remarked it was white, just as expected. He quickly surrendered the fight, and Loki’s key in One Piece before Luffy and Zoro could jump on him.

Gear 5 is Luffy’s strongest form and with Zoro joining the battle, it seemed like Gaban threw in the towel before things took a turn for the worse. However, Gaban’s attitude confirmed that he wasn’t interested in seriously fighting Luffy. He just wanted to test Luffy’s strength and used the key as an excuse. Furthermore, Luffy earned his trust even if it was their first meeting.

Although Luffy didn’t know about this legendary pirate, it seems Shanks already talked a lot about the young Yonko the last time he was in Elbaf. Gaban can tell Luffy will make the right choice and handle the worst-case scenario if he did plan to free Loki. Loki’s powers are immeasurable, and no one except Shanks can stop him, not even Gaban. Even so, he didn’t hesitate before handing out the key to Luffy.

Additionally, it seemed he expected all this to play out after meeting with Shanks. Since Gaban knows the true history of the world and the prophecy, he is most likely aware of what role Luffy will play in it. The world will soon be engulfed in the flames of war and Luffy will be at the center of it. It’s understandable if Gaban got curious about Luffy’s true powers and wanted to witness the Nika form in One Piece.