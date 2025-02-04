One Piece Again Proves Skypiea Is a Treasure Trove of Mysteries

The Elbaf Arc of One Piece has only just begun, and it’s already bringing a bunch of surprises to fans. We meet Shamrock Figarland, Shanks’ evil twin brother, which finally confirms the identity of the man meeting Gororsei in Chapter 907. Additionally, Elbaf is an ancient country directly tied to the Void Century and is filled with several mysteries. The Giants have an ancient text known as Harley, which describes the past wars and apocalyptic events. It also contains prophecies said to become true during the current era. Since the Giants can’t read the ancient text, there have been many variations of the stories passed down over the centuries.

However, Chapter 1138 unveils a major part of the text along with a gigantic mural inside a cave. These details again circle us back to the Skypiea Arc, one of the most underrated and important arcs in One Piece. The ancient city Shandora, a once-great golden city, was lifted into the sky by the knock-up stream, becoming part of the island of Skypiea. The Straw Hats visit Sky Island before the time skip. While their adventure in Skypiea is long over, everything revealed in the arc is relevant to this day. The place has a profound history and is simply a treasure trove of mysteries.

One Piece’s Skypiea Arc Mentions the Four Major Gods

In Chapter 287, Kalgara’s daughter tries to sacrifice herself to the serpent to save her people. She sees this sacrifice as an opportunity to meet the Sun God after dying. While the ritual was ongoing, the people of Skypiea prayed to the God of the Sun, Rain, Forest, and Earth. This is the first time the four gods were mentioned together. The next time we see their names is in the Elbaf Arc where the mural carries several truths about the past. The ancient text of Harley, which is written in the same language as Poneglyphs tells the tale about the three worlds.

The first one succumbed to greed and touched the forbidden sun. The world was engulfed in flames, and the slaves prayed to the Sun God. After listening to those prayers, the Sun God appeared and enraged the Earth God. In the second world, the Forest God played a major role by taming the beasts while the Sun God spread the fires of war. The Sea God stormed after man killed the sun and became God. Lastly, in the third world, only the Sun God is mentioned. So far, One Piece has only revealed the identity of the Sun God Nika as the other three remain a mystery.

Skypiea is an ancient city covered in old buildings and sculptures. The ruined city has carvings telling us the tale of the Gods. Every major One Piece theory often brings us back to Skypiea because it is packed with foreshadowing, hidden lore, and deep connections to the world’s history. The Shandorians were part of an ancient, advanced civilization that fought against a great enemy—which is similar to the Ancient Kingdom vs. the World Government.