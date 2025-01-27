One Piece May Finally Reveal Luffy’s Devil Fruit’s Origins in Elbaf

Though it initially seemed as though Eiichiro Oda was done with major revelations after the Egghead Arc, One Piece‘s Elbaf Arc may have another major surprise in store. As the origin of the legend, Elbaf has already given fans many intriguing new tidbits about Sun God Nika, and the latest chapter suggests the Elbaf Arc could even end up revealing the origins of Luffy’s devil fruit at long last.

Chapter 1137 of One Piece finally reveals exactly when King Harald, the former ruler of Elbaf, was killed by Loki, which the chapter reveals was 14 years ago. Though a small revelation in the grand scheme of the chapter and other exciting reveals, such as that of Shanks’ brother Shamrock, this detail finally allows fans to piece together a rather interesting timeline. This introduces the possibility that Elbaf’s legendary devil fruit, which was passed down among the royal line, may be none other than the Nika Fruit that Luffy currently possesses, which was stolen twelve years ago.

Luffy’s Nika Fruit May Be Elbaf’s Legendary Devil Fruit

As revealed in Chapter 1130, one of Loki’s motives for killing his father, King Harald, was to get his hands on a mysterious, unnamed legendary devil fruit passed down through Elbaf’s royal line. Until now, this legendary devil fruit has been theorized to be related to the mythical wolf Fenris or even something such as a Toon-Toon Fruit, due to Loki’s peculiar laughter. However, the latest chapter cements the theory that this devil fruit that Loki desperately wanted to get his hands on may be the Gum-Gum Fruit or rather the Nika Fruit.

According to Who’s Who in Chapter 1017, the Nika Fruit was stolen from CP9 exactly 12 years ago, presumably by Shanks before it was then eaten by a young, seven-year-old Luffy. It is very much possible that Cipher Pol got their hands on the Nika Fruit before Loki could. The two-year gap between King Harald’s death and the Nika Fruit being stolen from Cipher Pol can also easily be explained by Cipher Pol either waiting for the fruit to reincarnate or looking for the newly reincarnated fruit during that time.

The fact that Loki has been bound to Jewel Tree Adam by chains of sea prism stone suggests that he does possess some devil fruit power, though it is likely that he did not eat Harald’s devil fruit but rather a different one altogether, whether intentionally or not. The reason Loki spent six years at sea before Shanks caught him could also be because he was looking for the Nika Fruit which would have already been eaten by Luffy by that time.

Given Sun God Nika’s importance in Elbaf and the amount of information on the legendary warrior in Elbaf’s ancient Harley texts, it does make sense that Elbaf would safeguard the Nika Fruit for centuries. Elbaf has never been affiliated with the World Government and the Giants’ reputation as fierce warriors would have deterred anyone from looking for the Nika Fruit in Elbaf. This would perfectly explain how the Nika Fruit has supposedly evaded the World Government for years. Overall, the Elbaf Arc has plenty of potential for exposition in this regard. There are still many mysteries surrounding King Harald’s death and Loki’s reputation, though One Piece will likely answer these and several other burning questions soon enough.

