One Piece Episode 1000 Dub Released Online for Free

One Piece's English dub has been inching closer and closer to Episode 1000 of the anime, and now fans everywhere can check out the episode completely for free for a limited time! The One Piece anime is gearing up to enter a new era of the original Japanese broadcast, and thankfully the English dub release of the series is no longer as behind as it used to be. After resuming production a few years ago, One Piece's English dub has been advancing at such a steady clip that now it has 1000 episodes under its belt and even more on the way.

One Piece Episode 1000 is titled "Overwhelming Strength! The Straw Hats Come Together" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "As the Minks struggle with a poor hand against the Gifters, Kin'emon tries to assist them, but Dogstorm and Cat Viper stop him and start fighting for the other Minks! Meanwhile, Luffy and Zoro try to get to the rooftop to help Kin'emon and the others, but Queen and King get in their way." You can check out One Piece Episode 1000's English dub release below as shared by Toei Animation's official YouTube channel for a short time:

How to Watch the One Piece Anime

If you wanted to catch more of the English dub (and the Japanese original), you can now stream One Piece with Crunchyroll. One Piece's English dub cast includes the likes of Colleen Clinkenbeard Carroll as Monkey D. Luffy, Christopher R. Sabat as Roronoa Zoro, Luci Christian as Nami, Sonny Strait as Usopp, Eric Vale as Sanji, Brina Palencia as Tony Tony Chopper, Stephanie Young as Nico Robin, Ian Sinclair as Brook, Patrick Seitz as Franky, Matthew Mercer as Trafalgar D. Water Law, David Sobolov as Kaido, Robbie Daymond as Kozuki Oden, and Michelle Rojas as Yamato.

As for what to expect from the rest of the series, Crunchyroll teases the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

