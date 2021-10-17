One Piece Confirms Episode 1,000 Release Date

One Piece has been going on for decades at this point, and the show is about to reach a milestone as such. For those who don’t know, the hit anime has been building up to episode 1,000 all year. Now, the big episode is just ahead of fans, and we’ve learned when the episode will go live.

The word comes straight from OROJAPAN on Twitter, so you can mark the date on your calendar. One Piece will debut its 1,000th episode on Sunday, November 21, 2021. This date was expected given how the show’s breaks have worked this year, so you can take this confirmation and celebrate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this point, fans are not sure what will come from episode 1,000. These days, the show is focused on Yamato and Kaido as the latter’s child has been introduced. Fans expected the Yonko’s kid to pose a threat to Luffy, but as it turns out, that could not be further from the truth. Yamato wants to join the rebellion, and their love for Oden has pushed Kaido’s kid to disavow their dad. And honestly, can you blame them?

Fans can expect this feud to expand by the time episode 1,000 goes live. As for the manga, it has surpassed its 1,000th chapter by a bit not. The series is preoccupied with Kaido’s latest fight with Luffy, but things seem to be different these days. From Robin’s wanted status to Sanji’s new power, the Straw Hat crew is going through changes, and Luffy won’t rest until he KO’d Kaido.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, the anime’s sub is available through Crunchyroll and Funimation. The latter also has the English dub available though it is still wading through the Dressrosa arc. You can read up on the manga’s official synopsis below if you’re still on the fence about starting the legendary anime:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy dreamed of becoming King of the Pirates. But his life changed when he accidentally gained the power to stretch like rubber at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, Luffy sets off in search of the One Piece, said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you think about the anime’s big new milestone? Are you all caught up with One Piece? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.