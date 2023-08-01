Netflix's One Piece Releases New Poster

One Piece will be making its live-action series debut with Netflix later this month, and Netflix is celebrating with a new poster for the upcoming One Piece series showcasing a closer look at each of the Straw Hats! Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga series is one of the longest and most successful franchises currently in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine pages, but soon it will be making the jump into a whole new medium for the first time. Given that live-action anime and manga adaptations have a certain reputation, all eyes have been on how One Piece does in its own take.

With the new One Piece live-action series making its debut around the world with Netflix later this month, fans have been steadily getting to see more and more of the series after it has spent years in the midst of development. The newest look at One Piece reveals a much closer look at each of the members of the Straw Hat crew that features the more classic looks from each of the pirates that fans saw during the East Blue saga of the series. You can check out the newest poster for Netflix's One Piece below:

Luffy 👑 Zoro ⚔️ Nami 🗺️ Usopp 🎯 Sanji 🍖 #OnePieceNetflix sets sail August 31st. pic.twitter.com/jtFWixh5ep — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 1, 2023

Where to Watch One Piece's Live-Action Series

The One Piece live-action series will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world on August 31st. Running for eight episodes that will be around one hour each, this new One Piece series will be tackling the events of the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga that saw Monkey D. Luffy gathering the first members of the Straw Hat crew. Netflix's One Piece features Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners with original One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda heavily involved in the final project.

The main cast of Straw Hats are led by the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The extended cast for One Piece also includes Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and more.

How are you liking the looks of Netflix's One Piece series so far?