One Piece Releases Episode 1022 Promo: Watch

One Piece is now in the midst of all of its fierce battles across Onigashima, and the anime has shared the first look at what to expect next with the promo for the next episode of the series! The war on Onigashima is now in full swing, and fans have lots of different fights and battlefields to keep an eye out for. Not only have Luffy and the Worst Generation begun their fight against the Emperors on the roof of the Skull Dome, but all of the fights on the floors below have been getting much more complicated and intense the more the anime continues.

While the previous few episodes have been sporadically focusing on each of the Straw Hats' fights throughout Onigashima, the next episode of the series is teasing a return to the main floor of the dome where the Wano samurai are fighting against Queen's icy plague. The cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series saw that Hyogoro was infected by the disease and began to turn, but the promo for the next episode sets up his final fight as the disease takes over. You can check out the preview for Episode 1022 of One Piece below as released by Toei Animation:

Episode 1022 of One Piece is titled "No Regrets! Luffy and Boss, a Master-Disciple Bond!" and the preview describes the episode as such, "With a firm vow to his late comrade-in-arms, Boss Hyogoro the Flower takes the stage! Keeping his old, worn-out body going, he cuts a swath through Kaido's army! The samurai who has weathered times of turmoil entrusts his beloved homeland to Straw Hat!" And as the preview teases, Hyogoro will be going all out with the intent of giving it his all before the disease takes him out.

Hyogoro has proven to be one of the major key characters in the entire Wano arc as his meeting Luffy in the Kuri prison ended up providing Luffy with a major clue as to how he could shift his Haki in order to fight Kaido on a level playing field. Hyogoro seems to want to leave Wano's future in Luffy's hands, so now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not he succumbs to this disease.

What do you think? How are you liking One Piece's anime run through Onigashima so far? What are you hoping to see from Hyogoro in the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!