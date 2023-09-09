Netflix's One Piece Explains How to Watch Live-Action Japanese Dub

One Piece's live-action series has been taking over Netflix, and now the streaming service has explained how fans can check out the Japanese dub release of the series to check it out in a whole new way! One Piece has been such a success for Netflix since its initial premiere around the world that there already are a lot of hopes for a potential Season 2. While a second season has yet to be announced, luckily there is a fun way to get a new kind of experience with the series as the Japanese dub for the live-action adaptation actually features the original voice cast from the anime.

The Japanese language dub for One Piece live-action actually features the voice cast from the famous and long running anime series. Dubbing over the stars such as Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy and Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro are veterans Mayumi Tanaka and Kazuya Takai and more from the original anime cast reprising their roles for the adaptation. With the series taking on the franchise in a whole new kind of way, it's also a new way to experience these classic voices since it's so different from the anime release too. But for fans needing a way to actually get the Japanese dub working, there's a step by step list.

How to Turn On Japanese Dub on Netflix

Netflix breaks down the steps for turning on the Japanese dub for the live-action One Piece series as such:

From a web browser, go to your Account page. From the Profile & Parental Controls section, select a profile. Select Change for language. Select Japanese from shows & movies languages. Select Save.

As for what to expect from the new live-action series Netflix teases One Piece as such, "Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

