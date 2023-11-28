One Piece Episode 1086 Promo Released

One Piece's anime has officially ended the Wano Country arc with its latest episode, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1086! One Piece's anime wrapped the Wano Country arc after four long years worth of episodes, and Luffy and the Straw Hats have finally left the isolated island and are now heading back to the open seas. There have been quite a few changes in the seas since Luffy defeated Kaido, and now it's a matter of seeing just how much has changed as the anime gears up for its next arc.

With the anime already setting a date for the Egghead Arc next year, One Piece is going to be updating fans on just how Buggy has been named one of the new Four Emperors of the Sea alongside Luffy. Teasing that Buggy has formed a deadly new group with the likes of Mihawk and Crocodile, it seems the next episode of the anime will be showcasing more of how this came to be. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1086 below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1086

One Piece Episode 1086 is titled "A New Emperor! Buggy the Genius Jester!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The mastermind of the Impel Down prison break and a new Emperor of the Sea, Buggy! He is bad news who even has the infamous Crocodile and Mihawk under control! He takes command of a new organization, Cross Guild, and this charismatic smooth talker goes into action!" One Piece Episode 1086 will be premiering in Japan on Sunday, December 3rd (Saturday, December 2nd internationally), and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime now that the Straw Hats have left Wano, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

What are you hoping to see from Buggy in One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!