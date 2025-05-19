One Piece Hits Fans With One of Its Worst Cliffhangers Yet

One Piece really left off on one of the anime’s worst cliffhangers yet with the newest episode of the series. One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 finally returned from hiatus earlier this Spring, and has been one banger episode after another. The table has been set for even more chaos to breakout across Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory, and Luffy and the others have been caught in a major struggle against one of the Five Elders themselves. But even with all of this in the current day, One Piece is going to take a detour and explore some big moments from the past.

Following a break last week featuring a recap episode that ended up being one of the most disliked by fans in One Piece’s history, the anime has returned to the current day events of the Egghead Arc. Episode 1129 sees Jewerly Bonney caught in St. Saturn’s clutches, and Luffy is powerless to help as his extended use of Gear 5 has exhausted him to this point. But as Bonney is near death, she begins to think back to Kuma’s backstory as a new flashback arc begins. It just also means we’re stuck on this cliffhanger for a while.

What Happens in One Piece Episode 1129?

One Piece Episode 1129 fulfills the promise it had ahead of its premiere to explore one of the most tragic backstories in the series’ history. Bonney and Kuma had been revealed to be father and daughter, but something happened between the two of them to separate them before he became a weapon of the military. But before this flashback arc begins, Bonney herself is in a rather desperate situation as her life now hangs in the balance against one of the strongest foes the Straw Hats have come across in their journey thus far.

The episode then sees Bonney seemingly resign herself to her fate as the Marines point their guns on her in Saturn’s clutches, but for a brief moment she thinks back to a fond memory she has with her father. As the episode then continues, it evolves into a full look into Kuma’s origin overall. The episode then reveals it’s going to be focusing on Kuma’s backstory for a while through the next few weeks of episodes at the very least before we return to the present day chaos happening during the Egghead Arc.

Is This One Piece’s Worst Cliffhanger?

This is definitely one of the more frustrating One Piece cliffhanger as this flashback comes right in the middle of a tense scene, but thankfully it’s far from the worst in the anime’s history. That unfortunate honor goes to the end of Egghead Part 1 from last year. When the first half of the arc reached its end teasing that Luffy and the others were trapped on the island and surrounded by the Marines, the anime team then announced the series would be going on a six month hiatus before it returned with new episodes.

So while this current cliffhanger is frustrating because Bonney’s life hangs in the balance, at least the anime is still continuing with new episodes. The anime’s previous flashback arcs have done a great deal to help flesh out the present day events, and that’s going to be the same case here. When the anime is done telling us all about Kuma and Bonney’s past, we’ll likely root even more for the duo as the chaos returns to Egghead. It’s just a matter of waiting for when that’s actually going to go down.