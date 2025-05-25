One Piece Finally Brings the Rocks Pirates to Anime With New Flashback

One Piece is now working through a very crucial flashback with the latest episodes of the anime, and with it has debuted the legendarily scary Rocks Pirates crew in the newest episode. One Piece has taken a detour from the current events of the Egghead Arc with a new look into Bartholomew Kuma’s past, and the series is going to be spending a few episodes fleshing out his heartbreaking backstory as a result. But as the anime gets ready to show off even more of what he went through as a kid, One Piece is also showing off some previously hidden parts of the world’s past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As One Piece‘s anime continues to adapt the events of the Final Saga from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, it’s also sharing some previously unknown parts of the past that have only been teased up to this point. This includes the mysterious “God Valley Incident” that the previous episode had teased that Kuma had once found himself in the center of in the past. As the newest episode shows off more of this flashback, it’s also revealed the dangerous Rocks Pirates crew for the first real time.

Toei Animation

Who Are the Rocks Pirates?

One Piece has previously teased the Rocks Pirates as the original crew that famous pirates like Whitebeard, Big Mom and Kaido belonged too before they went on to become Emperors of the Sea. It was teased to be a crew that was one of the legendary ones vying for the same kind of treasure that Gol D. Roger was after, but fell apart for one reason or another. But the biggest impact from the crew came during the mysterious God Valley Incident, which was teased to have Roger teaming up with Garp to fight back the entire Rocks Pirates crew.

As shown in the episode, the Rocks Pirates crew not only has Whitebeard, Big Mom and Kaido, but also Stussy, and a few other mystery members who have not been named. One member of the crew seems to be coming from Wano Country and one seems to have come from the home of the Amazonians. Even with this full debut in the anime, they are still being wrapped in a ton of mystery as One Piece is likely going to be revisiting this crew at another point in the future.

Toei Animation

What’s Next for One Piece?

Unfortunately for fans who want to see more of the Rocks Pirates, One Piece ends this God Valley incident flashback with this episode. While we get to see how Kuma was ultimately involved, it’s also explained that the Rocks Pirates had come to God Valley in the first place after hearing about the Paw-Paw and Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon Devil Fruits being given away as prizes for the Celestial Dragons’ terrible game. But once his role in the incident is done, the flashback ends for now.

There’s still much more to see about what else happened in the coming clash against Roger and Garp, and much more to explain about what happened to the Rocks’ crew Captain and the crew itself. They broke up for some reason in the past, and this incident likely led to that in some way. Especially as Kaido gets one of the Devil Fruits they were chasing after at the end of the day, the mysteries are stacking up even more. But as Luffy and the others keep chasing after the One Piece itself, fans will get to learn more about the world’s past too.