‘One Piece’ Preview Kicks Off Sanji’s Wedding March

The One Piece anime has been setting up the pieces building toward Sanji’s wedding, and the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc.

The last episode of the series teased the Charlotte Family’s overwhelming power, and now the preview for Episode 831 is setting everything in motion as Sanji and Pudding’s wedding begins.

The preview teases Sanji’s first look at his “wife,” Pudding and naturally Sanji has a good reaction to seeing her in her wedding dress. Although he knows about Pudding and Big Mom’s hidden agenda to assassinate him along with his family, it does not mean Sanji’s going to not fawn over an attractive woman when he gets the chance.

But this is not the only thing happening in the preview as the preparations for both secret plans are being set in place. Big Mom is setting up plans to assassinate the Germa 66, and Luffy and Gang Bege are doing their best to set up as much of their plan to kill Big Mom as possible before the event begins.

By the final shot of the preview it seems that Sanji and Pudding enter the wedding, so not only will the ceremony kick off in full, it means fans are close to seeing the fallout of all of these deadly plans.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.