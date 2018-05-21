‘One Piece’ Preview Teases Big Mom’s Assassination

One Piece fans just got to understand Big Mom on a whole new level as the Whole Cake Island arc took some time to explore her tragic past with Mother Carmel. They certainly didn’t expect it to end so violently either.

But as the series moves forward, the next episode preview teases that fans will see how the young Charlotte Linlin became one of the terrifying Four Emperors, Big Mom, while Luffy and Bege attempt to assassinate her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we see in the preview, Linlin is approached by a mysterious stranger who talks her into becoming a pirate. With this, fans can see the roots of her current visage as a young Linlin begins tearing through a town looking for sweets.

But the flashback to her past is coming to an end as well, as Bege begins his plan to assassinate her as they launch Caesar’s super poison missile at the distracted Big Mom. There are no indicators in the preview whether or not this attempt will be successful, but fans who have been following the manag release of the arc know that this is just the first step of an even bigger climax.

Either way, the attempt will be one fans definitely won’t want to miss as the Whole Cake Island progresses in the anime.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.