‘One Piece’ Spoiler Teases the Climax of Luffy v Katakuri

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc has made a shift into its action as the Charlotte Family not only is chasing the Thousand Sunny, but Luffy is stuck in a life-or-death battle against one of its strongest generals, Katakuri.

The fight between Luffy and Katakuri is only going to get more intense as the anime continues, and perhaps the climax of the battle is coming up sooner rather than later if a new spoiler for Episode 855 is to be believed.

Episode 855 of One Piece is entitled: “Conclusion of the death match?!” An angry Katakuri awakens!! pic.twitter.com/Ejv2tKemYW — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 20, 2018

A scan from the latest Weekly Shonen Jump (as spotted by Twitter user @YonkouProd) reveals that Episode 855 of the series, premiering on September 30 in Japan, is titled “Conclusion of the Death Match?! An Angry Katakuri Awakens!” While not much is known about the contents of the episode itself, it will be interesting to see what happens in the next episode that sets up this pivotal point in the fight between the two.

Fans most recently saw Luffy give some damning orders to the Straw Hats as he ordered them to smash the remaining mirrors on the Thousand Sunny. It saves the Sunny from Brulee and the others’ attacks, but it also means that Luffy has no means to escape from the Mirro-World now. This is made much worse by the fact that he can’t seem to damage Katakuri in the fight at all.

The preview for Episode 844 of the series teased that Luffy’s in quite over his head as well as Katakuri rains blow up blow down on him. Luffy’s trying to protect the one piece of remaining mirror that would allow him to reunited with his crew, but Katakuri is showing no signs of slowing down. Something must have happened to turn the tide as now Katakuri is angered in the following episode. Fans will see for themselves soon enough.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.