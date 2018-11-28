‘One Piece’ Preview Sets Up Big Mom’s Biggest Attack Yet

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc is heating up as the latest episode of the series saw Big Mom jump on board the Thousand Sunny in her fierce and fiery new form. By the looks of the next episode preview, there’s going to be a lot more damage.

The preview for Episode 864 of the series sees the battle with Big Mom get tougher and more damaging than ever as the Straw Hats try their best to defend the Sunny.

Episode 864 of the series is titled “Finally, They Clash! The Emperor of the Sea vs. the Straw Hats!” and by the sounds of the preview Big Mom is doing damage as the narrator mentions that Big Mom “destroys everything that she can” and that the Thousand Sunny even catches fire. What’s notable too is that Jinbe will be jumping into action as a result.

There’s a hint of how this goes as a drenched Big Mom angrily looks to the side. Her fiery Prometheus hair has been put out, presumably by Jinbe, but fans know that the real fight has just begun. Big Mom has been determined to catch up with the Straw Hats thinking they have her wedding cake, and she’ll stop at nothing to get it.

The debut of her powerful new form even took the Charlotte Family by surprise, and the Straw Hats are in a tough jam without the help of Luffy, who’s currently battling Katakuri in the Mirro-World. Big Mom’s a lot more fierce in this attack too, and fans will be wondering how the Straw Hats can get out of this one.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed that he was about 80-percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.