‘One Piece’ Preview Teases the Straw Hats’ Destruction

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc is in the midst of its climax as now that Luffy has reunited with his crew on the Thousand Sunny, they still have to get away from the Charlotte Family’s overwhelming attack.

Even with the help of the Germa 66, and the Sun Pirates appearing at the end of the latest episode, the preview for the next episode of the series teases a full Straw Hat destruction as the Straw Hats’ Jolly Roger is engulfed in flames.

Episode 875 of the series is titled “A Captivating Flavor! Sanji’s Cake of Happiness!” and the preview teases a few major shifts. Not only does Big Mom finally taste the replacement wedding cake baked by Sanji, Pudding, and Chiffon, but everyone’s lives depend on whether or not she likes the cake. That’s more for the Charlotte Family’s sake seems like as the preview includes quite a few distressing shots of Luffy and the others.

With a burning sea around them (which is another one of Oven’s impressive displays of strength, there are a few shots in the preview of a shocked Luffy, Chopper, and Carrot as something comes from above. These teases would be distressing on their own, but there’s a final shot in the preview which sees the Straw Hats’ pirate flag going up in flame.

Whether or not this is a tease of a complete Straw Hat destruction at the hands of the Charlotte Family’s naval maneuvers is unclear, but it is definitely not a sign of good things. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

