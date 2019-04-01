‘One Piece’ Reveals Updated Opening Theme

One Piece officially brought the Whole Cake Island arc to an end with the previous episode of the series, and now that Episode 878 kicks off the Reverie arc of the series the opening theme sequence has gotten a bit of an update. While not a major overhaul of the theme song or sequence, there have been a few additional additions teasing elements of the new arc.

About halfway through the newest opening theme sequence, shots of various elements in the Reverie arc are sprinkled throughout rather than the now outdated shots of the Whole Cake Island arc.

The Reverie arc will see the return of many fan-favorites as they gather for a major meeting of the world governments. The latest episode in particular shows off just far Luffy has come since the anime began as it featured a pretty hefty flashback to the series’ first episode in which Shanks save him from a Sea King. This is seen in the updated opening for the series along with a few other important returns.

As shown in the latest episode, Vivi, Shirahoshi, and Kureha are seen in the opening credits looking at a very special newspaper. But less clear are the final few shots which tease Sabo, Rebecca, and a few interesting individuals. There are four major character portraits focused on for a few moments, and this is followed by a shadowy group of individuals bowing before a throne.

Fans who have followed the manga know what all of this represents, but for fans of the anime series alone, these reveals are part of what make the Reverie arc special. There’s big returns and cameos still on the horizon as the arc continues too.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

