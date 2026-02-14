Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Kicks Off Its Most Exciting Arc (And It’s Better Than Anticipated)

In its latest episode, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has finally kicked off the arc it was preparing for, and it is even better than anticipated. Jujutsu Kaisen’s narrative has proven itself to be one of the most distinct among shonen series. While the anime began with unique concepts like Cursed Energy and Cursed Spirits, it gradually evolved into much deeper threads, including political elements, ancient villains, and an evil mastermind plan set in motion a thousand years ago by Kenjaku. These layered threads have helped lay the foundation for a compelling narrative, and Season 3 is now fully depicting this buildup.

Kenjaku’s plan to initiate the Culling Game was set in motion over a thousand years ago, and the latest episode confirms that even Sukuna is part of the game. It was revealed that Kenjaku’s goal is to create a new level of cursed existence by merging Tengen with all humans in Japan. To achieve this, he needs to cultivate an immense level of cursed energy, and the Culling Game, bringing together both current and past sorcerers, is the perfect foundation for that. While the season has been building toward this event, the latest episode has officially begun the game and already revealed that the gravity of this arc is deeper than anything seen so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Finally Kicks Off the Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 7, titled “Tokyo Colony No. 1,” confirms that Megumi and Yuji will be entering the titled colony, while Panda and Hakari head to Colony No. 2 in the same region. Upon entering, Megumi and Itadori are immediately separated. They are also attacked right away, as it is revealed that the sorcerers forced to participate in the Culling Game have no choice but to follow the rules and are required to kill at least one sorcerer within 19 days. Naturally, sorcerers who lack physical prowess have adopted the strategy of relying on others, as survival is the main priority.

Moreover, Megumi quickly analyzes that the game includes ancient individuals and sorcerers who shaped the historical course of wars and conflicts, making it truly a kill-or-be-killed scenario. Meanwhile, Megumi reveals that his intention is to add a rule to free his sister from the game, and he is willing to do anything to achieve that, even if it means killing other sorcerers. These nuances establish the gravity of the arc, and with the potential to feature not only intense action with multiple characters but also the deadly nature of the game itself, the emotional stakes are significantly heightened. With this foundation, the Culling Game arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is already aiming to surpass the Shibuya Arc, and perhaps even the upcoming final arcs may struggle to match the excitement of this season.

