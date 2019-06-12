One Piece Teases Reverie Arc’s Real Purpose

One Piece is hyping up its next arc, “Wano Country”, with a series of new art for character designs, teasers, and hints at what events will befall the Straw Hat Pirates this go around. However, before they make their way to this hidden country, Luffy and friends are going to need to make their way unscathed out of the “Reverie Arc”. Reverie is a gathering of the representatives of most of the nations of the world, aiming to talk about the hot topics of the day and the best ways for peace. All might not be as it seems though.

We do find it hilarious that the series is boosting Wano so much that it gets more screen time in the preview than the ending of Reverie. While Reverie has already shown some misdeeds in the form of Shirahoshi’s near kidnapping by one of the Celestial Dragons, things are getting more mysterious with the hint that the Five Elders are on the move.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When last we saw the Elders, they happened to be speaking with Shanks, the inspirational role model for Luffy and his reason for becoming a pirate in the first place. While the reason behind the meeting was cloaked in mystery, its clear that whatever was discussed had serious significance, with the Five Elders now switching locales. In most anime, events don’t necessarily go off as planned, so it should be interesting to see what curve balls are thrown our way before the ending of this recent arc.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Readers of the manga will know the destination of the Five Elders and why they have left their respective countries. Rest assured, it’s a doozy and fans of the anime will want to pay close attention where this arc ends and what that means for the Straw Hat Pirates moving forward, especially into Wano country. With Big Mom and Kaido on the horizon, Luffy and pals are going to have their work cut out for them.

What do you think of the Reverie Arc so far? What do mysteries do you believe will be revealed as the arc races toward its conclusion? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Straw Hats!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.