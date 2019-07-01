One Piece Preview Visits Robin, Franky, and More in Wano

After years of buildup, the One Piece‘s anime will finally kickstart the Wano Country arc in full. The latest episode of the series teased the arc with Luffy and the Straw Hats making their way through Wano’s rough seas into the territory, and the next episode of the series will begin the arc in full. This means that the Straw Hats missing from the last few arcs of the anime will be making their return too.

The preview for Episode 892 of the series visits Zoro, Franky, Robin, and Usopp as they live their lives in Wano. They’ve been hiding out ever since the end of the Zou arc of the series, and fans will get to see how they have been investigating Wano in their time away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 892 of the series is titled “The Land of Wano! To the Samurai Country Where Cherry Blossoms Flutter!” and the preview shows a little more of the Wano arc than previously released trailers for it too. As fans can see, Usopp has taken up shopkeeping, Franky is working with someone as they build something, Robin seems to be training in a traditional dance (as evident by how much she seems to be sweating), and Zoro has gone rogue.

As fans might have guessed, Zoro seems to have gotten a huge target on his back and his using his swordsmanship to the fullest extent as he battles other samurai in the Wano region. The Straw Hats were supposed to be keeping a low profile in order to keep Kaido from noticing, but Zoro is standing out like usual. This will undoubtedly only get worse as Luffy and the others arrive for sure.

With these Straw Hats not making an appearance in the anime for quite some time, this will be a welcome return for sure. Not only that, the Wano Country arc is ushering in a brand new era of the anime series. So it’s an exciting episode all around.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.